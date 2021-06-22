Tutto confermato: Marlon allo Shakhtar. Il comunicato

Come avevamo anticipato Marlon ha raggiunto Roberto De Zerbi allo Shakhtar Donetsk. L’annuncio è arrivato dalla società ucraina. Ecco il comunicato: “Il difensore brasiliano Marlon si è trasferito dal Sassuolo allo Shakhtar. Il calciatore ha firmato un contratto quinquennale con il club”.

