Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 22 giugno 2021 11:46

Tutto confermato: Marlon allo Shakhtar. Il comunicato

22.06.2021 | 11:46

Come avevamo anticipato Marlon ha raggiunto Roberto De Zerbi allo Shakhtar Donetsk. L’annuncio è arrivato dalla società ucraina. Ecco il comunicato: “Il difensore brasiliano Marlon si è trasferito dal Sassuolo allo Shakhtar. Il calciatore ha firmato un contratto quinquennale con il club”.

 

Foto: Twitter Shakhtar