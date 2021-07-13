Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 13 luglio 2021 14:05

Inghilterra, ripulito il murales dedicato a Rashford

13.07.2021 | 14:05

Il murales dedicato a Marcus Rashford è stato ripulito dalle scritte offensive fatte a seguito del rigore sbagliato contro l’Italia. A provvedere, è stato l’artista Akse P19. Non è mancato anche il sostegno per il giocatore da parte dei fans, che hanno incollato parole di sostegno per l’attaccante.

Foto: Twitter BBS news