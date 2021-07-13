Inghilterra, ripulito il murales dedicato a Rashford

Il murales dedicato a Marcus Rashford è stato ripulito dalle scritte offensive fatte a seguito del rigore sbagliato contro l’Italia. A provvedere, è stato l’artista Akse P19. Non è mancato anche il sostegno per il giocatore da parte dei fans, che hanno incollato parole di sostegno per l’attaccante.

Marcus Rashford's mural in Manchester has been repaired by artist @Akse_P19 and people are continuing to leave messages of support around it ❤#HateWontWin pic.twitter.com/Hb9jsMqfAQ

— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 13, 2021