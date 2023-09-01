Exclusive: Amrabat-United, it’s done! The details

Sofyan Amrabat is about to become a new Manchester United football player.

It was a very long run-up which started – as we told – on July 19th, which is now turning to a point. A 10 million loan operation and by May the English team will have the option to buy the player by paying 20 million plus another 5 in bonuses. Closed entry deal for the United. Fiorentina will replace the Moroccan midfielder – as anticipated in the morning – with Maxime Lopez who is coming from Sassuolo.

Foto: Twitter Fiorentina