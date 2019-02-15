Il Wolverhampton blinda Coady e Doherty: ufficiali i rinnovi fino al 2023

Doppio rinnovo in casa Wolverhampton. Il club inglese, attraverso i propri canali ufficiali, ha annunciato il prolungamento del contratto di Conor Coady e Matt Doherty. Entrambi hanno firmato un nuovo accordo con i Wolves fino al giugno del 2023.

We are delighted to announce that Conor Coady and Matt Doherty have both signed new contracts with the club until 2023!

