Calciomercato
Il Wolverhampton blinda Coady e Doherty: ufficiali i rinnovi fino al 2023
Doppio rinnovo in casa Wolverhampton. Il club inglese, attraverso i propri canali ufficiali, ha annunciato il prolungamento del contratto di Conor Coady e Matt Doherty. Entrambi hanno firmato un nuovo accordo con i Wolves fino al giugno del 2023.
We are delighted to announce that Conor Coady and Matt Doherty have both signed new contracts with the club until 2023!
— Wolves (@Wolves) February 15, 2019
Foto: Twitter ufficiale Wolverhampton