Ufficiale: Welbeck rinnova con il Brighton fino al 2024

19.08.2022 | 20:48

Danny Welbeck ha esteso il suo accordo il Brighton fino al 2024. L’attaccante, 31 anni, con un passato nel Manchester United e nell’Arsenal, ha esteso il suo contratto con il Brighton, con cui conta 12 gol in 49 presenze dal 2020.

Foto: twitter Brighton