Ufficiale: Welbeck rinnova con il Brighton fino al 2024

Danny Welbeck ha esteso il suo accordo il Brighton fino al 2024. L’attaccante, 31 anni, con un passato nel Manchester United e nell’Arsenal, ha esteso il suo contratto con il Brighton, con cui conta 12 gol in 49 presenze dal 2020.

Albion are delighted to announce that @DannyWelbeck has signed a new contract that runs until June 2024! ✍️

August 19, 2022