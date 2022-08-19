Ufficiale: Welbeck rinnova con il Brighton fino al 2024
19.08.2022 | 20:48
Danny Welbeck ha esteso il suo accordo il Brighton fino al 2024. L’attaccante, 31 anni, con un passato nel Manchester United e nell’Arsenal, ha esteso il suo contratto con il Brighton, con cui conta 12 gol in 49 presenze dal 2020.
Albion are delighted to announce that @DannyWelbeck has signed a new contract that runs until June 2024! ✍️
🤝 @FirstTouchGames // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 19, 2022
Foto: twitter Brighton