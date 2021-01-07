Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 08 gennaio 2021 00:24

Ufficiale: Van Nistelrooy nuovo allenatore dell’Under 21 del PSV

07.01.2021 | 22:09

Ruud van Nistelrooy è pronto a cominciare una nuova tappa della sua vita calcistica. L’ex bomber di Real Madrid e Manchester United, infatti, guiderà la formazione Under-21 del PSV Eindhoven a partire dalla prossima stagione.

Nel PSV è partita la carriera di Ruud, prima della sua esplosione allo United e al Real Madrid.

Foto: The Mirror