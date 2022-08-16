Ufficiale: Udogie è un nuovo calciatore del Tottenham. Ma resterà un anno a Udine

Destiny Udogie è un nuovo calciatore del Tottenham. L’esterno sinistro ha siglato un accordo con gli Spurs fino al 2027 ma resterà in Friuli ancora un anno con la formula del prestito. L’ufficialità è arrivata direttamente dai canali social del club inglese:

✍️ We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Destiny Udogie from Udinese.

The defender has agreed a deal that will run until 2027 and will return to the Serie A side on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 16, 2022