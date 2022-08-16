Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 16 agosto 2022 20:40

Ufficiale: Udogie è un nuovo calciatore del Tottenham. Ma resterà un anno a Udine

16.08.2022 | 20:40

Destiny Udogie è un nuovo calciatore del Tottenham. L’esterno sinistro ha siglato un accordo con gli Spurs fino al 2027 ma resterà in Friuli ancora un anno con la formula del prestito. L’ufficialità è arrivata direttamente dai canali social del club inglese:

Foto: Instagram Udogie