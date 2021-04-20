Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 20 aprile 2021 13:05

Ufficiale, Tottenham: Ryan Mason sarà il tecnico fino al termine della stagione

20.04.2021 | 13:05

Ryan Mason è il nuovo allenatore del Tottenham. Attraverso i propri canali ufficiali, il club londinese ha confermato che sarà l’ex centrocampista a sostituire Josè Mourinho, esonerato ieri, e a traghettare la squadra fino al termine della stagione.

 

 

Foto: tottenham twitter

 