Ufficiale, Tottenham: Ryan Mason sarà il tecnico fino al termine della stagione

Ryan Mason è il nuovo allenatore del Tottenham. Attraverso i propri canali ufficiali, il club londinese ha confermato che sarà l’ex centrocampista a sostituire Josè Mourinho, esonerato ieri, e a traghettare la squadra fino al termine della stagione.

Following the departure of Jose Mourinho, we can now confirm that Ryan Mason will take charge as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2021