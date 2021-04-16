Ufficiale: Taison lascerà lo Shakhtar Donetsk al termine della stagione

Dopo otto anni, il trentatreenne Taison ha deciso di non rinnovare il contratto e di lasciare lo Shakhtar Donetsk.

Ecco il post della società ucraina, che ha salutato e ringraziato così l’attaccante brasiliano per le belle stagioni ed i tanti successi ottenuti insieme:

⚒ Taison leaves Shakhtar after an eight-year spell at the club

Details: https://t.co/Klnv8wCgzm.

FC Shakhtar thanks Taison for the years he spent in the team, his brilliant performance, the goals he scored. We wish him every success in his further career! pic.twitter.com/XqtNuZJ7pI

— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) April 16, 2021