Ufficiale: Taison lascerà lo Shakhtar Donetsk al termine della stagione
16.04.2021 | 20:09
Dopo otto anni, il trentatreenne Taison ha deciso di non rinnovare il contratto e di lasciare lo Shakhtar Donetsk.
Ecco il post della società ucraina, che ha salutato e ringraziato così l’attaccante brasiliano per le belle stagioni ed i tanti successi ottenuti insieme:
⚒ Taison leaves Shakhtar after an eight-year spell at the club
Details: https://t.co/Klnv8wCgzm.
FC Shakhtar thanks Taison for the years he spent in the team, his brilliant performance, the goals he scored. We wish him every success in his further career! pic.twitter.com/XqtNuZJ7pI
— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) April 16, 2021
Foto: Twitter Champions League