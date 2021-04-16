Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 16 aprile 2021 20:09

Ufficiale: Taison lascerà lo Shakhtar Donetsk al termine della stagione

Dopo otto anni, il trentatreenne Taison ha deciso di non rinnovare il contratto e di lasciare lo Shakhtar Donetsk.
Ecco il post della società ucraina, che ha salutato e ringraziato così l’attaccante brasiliano per le belle stagioni ed i tanti successi ottenuti insieme:

 

Foto: Twitter Champions League