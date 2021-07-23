Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 23 luglio 2021 14:15

Ufficiale: Sancho è un nuovo giocatore del Manchester United

23.07.2021 | 14:15

È ufficiale: Jadon Sancho, attaccante classe 2000 ex Borussia Dortmund, è un nuovo calciatore del Manchester United. Ecco l’annuncio del club inglese e le prime immagini.

 

Foto: Twitter Manchester United