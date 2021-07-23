Ufficiale: Sancho è un nuovo giocatore del Manchester United
È ufficiale: Jadon Sancho, attaccante classe 2000 ex Borussia Dortmund, è un nuovo calciatore del Manchester United. Ecco l’annuncio del club inglese e le prime immagini.
This is his home.
This is where he belongs.
Jadon Sancho is .#MUFC x @Sanchooo10 pic.twitter.com/LAIBn7ie7V
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2021
Young king #MUFC @Sanchooo10 pic.twitter.com/Yo52Heit5n
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2021
Foto: Twitter Manchester United