Ufficiale: Ryerson è del Borussia Dortmund
17.01.2023 | 18:15
Il Borussia Dortmund chiude l’operazione Julian Ryerson, il calciatore arriva dall’Union Berlino. Questo il tweet ufficiale:
👋 Da ist er schon! Julian #Ryerson wechselt vom 1. FC Union Berlin zum #BVB. Der norwegische Nationalspieler hat einen Vertrag bis 30. Juni 2026 unterschrieben und wird bei Schwarzgelb die Rückennummer 26 tragen. 🙌
Alle Infos 👉 https://t.co/ZucE5AhqxC
— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 17, 2023
