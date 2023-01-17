Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 17 gennaio 2023 18:15

Ufficiale: Ryerson è del Borussia Dortmund

17.01.2023 | 18:15

Il Borussia Dortmund chiude l’operazione Julian Ryerson, il calciatore arriva dall’Union Berlino. Questo il tweet ufficiale:

Foto: sito ufficiale Borussia Dortmund