Ufficiale: Rutter al Leeds. E’ l’acquisto più costoso del club
14.01.2023 | 23:46
Georginio Rutter passa al Leeds e diventa l’acquisto più costoso della storia del club. L’attaccante francese, ventenne, passa dall’Hoffenheim agli inglesi per oltre quaranta milioni di euro e vestirà la maglia numero 24.
Ha firmato fino al 2028.
Questo il tweet del club:
✍️ #LUFC is delighted to announce the signing of striker Georginio Rutter for a club record transfer fee
— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 14, 2023
Foto: twitter Leeds