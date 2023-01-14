Ultimo aggiornamento: sabato 14 gennaio 2023 23:46

Ufficiale: Rutter al Leeds. E’ l’acquisto più costoso del club

14.01.2023 | 23:46

Georginio Rutter passa al Leeds e diventa l’acquisto più costoso della storia del club. L’attaccante francese, ventenne, passa dall’Hoffenheim agli inglesi per oltre quaranta milioni di euro e vestirà la maglia numero 24.
Ha firmato fino al 2028.

Questo il tweet del club:


Foto: twitter Leeds