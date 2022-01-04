Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 04 gennaio 2022 17:57

Ufficiale: Patterson all’Everton

04.01.2022 | 17:57

L’Everton ha annunciato l’arrivo dell’esterno sinistro Nathan Patterson. Il giocatore, è arrivato dai Rangers di Glasgow.

Si tratta di un innesto che può liberare Lucas Digne, che potrebbe passare all’Inter, anche se anche il Chelsea segue il giocatore.

Questo il tweet dell’Everton:

Foto: Twitter Everton