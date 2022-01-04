Ufficiale: Patterson all’Everton

L’Everton ha annunciato l’arrivo dell’esterno sinistro Nathan Patterson. Il giocatore, è arrivato dai Rangers di Glasgow.

Si tratta di un innesto che può liberare Lucas Digne, che potrebbe passare all’Inter, anche se anche il Chelsea segue il giocatore.

Questo il tweet dell’Everton:

✍️ | We have signed Scotland defender Nathan Patterson from @RangersFC for an undisclosed fee on a deal until the end of June 2027.

Welcome, @np4tterson! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💙

— Everton (@Everton) January 4, 2022