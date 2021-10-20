Ufficiale: Newcastle, risoluzione consensuale con Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce non è più l’allenatore del Newcastle United. Lo rende noto il club con un comunicato ufficiale, affermando che si tratta di risoluzione consensuale tra le parti. Per la partita contro il Crystal Palace, in programma sabato pomeriggio, andrà in panchina il suo vice Graeme Jones, in attesa del nuovo progetto ambizioso della nuova proprietà.

#NUFC can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent.

The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future.

— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 20, 2021