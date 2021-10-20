Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 20 ottobre 2021 11:44

Ufficiale: Newcastle, risoluzione consensuale con Steve Bruce

20.10.2021 | 11:44

Steve Bruce non è più l’allenatore del Newcastle United. Lo rende noto il club con un comunicato ufficiale, affermando che si tratta di risoluzione consensuale tra le parti. Per la partita contro il Crystal Palace, in programma sabato pomeriggio, andrà in panchina il suo vice Graeme Jones, in attesa del nuovo progetto ambizioso della nuova proprietà.

Foto: Twitter Newcastle