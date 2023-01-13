Ufficiale: Manchester United, ecco Weghorst in prestito dal Burnley
13.01.2023 | 22:15
Wout Weghorst è un nuovo calciatore del Manchester United. Dopo aver lasciato il Besiktas per rientrare al Burnley nelle scorse ore, per il centravanti olandese è già tempo di una nuova avventura. Infatti, Weghorst ha lasciato, nuovamente, il Burnley e si accaserà allo United con la formula del prestito fino al termine della stagione. L’annuncio è arrivato direttamente dai canali social del club.
Foto: Instagram Manchester United