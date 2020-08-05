Ufficiale: Manchester City, arriva Nathan Ake. Per lui contratto quinquennale
05.08.2020 | 22:15
Il Manchester City, impegnato in Champions League contro il Real Madrid, non resta fermo sul mercato e chiude Nathan Ake dal Bournemouth. I Citizens, come comunicato dal club, hanno chiuso con il centrocampista olandese che ha firmato un contratto quinquennale.
We’re excited to announce the signing of @NathanAke from Bournemouth on a five-year deal ✍️
🔵 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/6tyYQ2OVwv
— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 5, 2020
Foto: twitter Manchester city