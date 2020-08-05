Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 06 agosto 2020 00:15

Ufficiale: Manchester City, arriva Nathan Ake. Per lui contratto quinquennale

05.08.2020 | 22:15

Il Manchester City, impegnato in Champions League contro il Real Madrid, non resta fermo sul mercato e chiude Nathan Ake dal Bournemouth. I Citizens, come comunicato dal club, hanno chiuso con il centrocampista olandese che ha firmato un contratto quinquennale.

Foto: twitter Manchester city