Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 10 november 2021 19:05

Ufficiale: Liverpool, il ds Edwards lascerà a giugno. Lo attende il Newcastle

10.11.2021 | 19:05

Il ds del Liverpool, Michael Edwards, ha informato la proprietà che lascerà il club dopo più di dieci anni alla fine del suo contratto, a giugno 2022. Edwards sarà sostituito dal vicedirettore Julian Ward. Molto probabilmente il suo futuro sarà al Newcastle, secondo quanto riportato da Sky Sports UK.

Foto: Twitter Liverpool