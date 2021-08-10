Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 10 agosto 2021 10:31

Ufficiale: l’attaccante Broja del Chelsea si trasferisce al Southampton

10.08.2021 | 10:31

Colpo in uscita per il Chelsea: il giovane attaccante albanese, Armando Broja, si trasferisce al Southampton in prestito fino al termine. della stagione.

Questo il tweet del club inglese:

Il Southampton è felice di annunciare l’arrivo di Armando Broja in prestito fino al termine della stagione dal Chelsea

Foto: Twitter Southampton