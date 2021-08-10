Ufficiale: l’attaccante Broja del Chelsea si trasferisce al Southampton
10.08.2021 | 10:31
Colpo in uscita per il Chelsea: il giovane attaccante albanese, Armando Broja, si trasferisce al Southampton in prestito fino al termine. della stagione.
Questo il tweet del club inglese:
“Il Southampton è felice di annunciare l’arrivo di Armando Broja in prestito fino al termine della stagione dal Chelsea”
#SaintsFC is delighted to announce the arrival of @armandobroja9 on a season-long loan deal from #CFC:
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 10, 2021
Foto: Twitter Southampton