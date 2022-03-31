Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 31 marzo 2022 17:28

Ufficiale: la Premier approva definitivamente le 5 sostituzioni

31.03.2022 | 17:28

È ufficiale: anche in Premier League vi saranno cinque sostituzioni a partita. La proposta è stata approvata definitivamente. I club hanno deciso di modificare le regole a partire dalla prossima stagione: i cinque cambi saranno suddivisi in tre slot nel corso della partita, più l’intervallo. Le squadre potranno portare in panchina nove giocatori.

In questa stagione, in Premier, si sta giocando con soli 3 cambi, tornando alla normalità, ma i club avevano fatto pressione di adottare, come in quasi tutta Europa, i 5 cambi.

Foto: Logo Premier