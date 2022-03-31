Ufficiale: la Premier approva definitivamente le 5 sostituzioni

È ufficiale: anche in Premier League vi saranno cinque sostituzioni a partita. La proposta è stata approvata definitivamente. I club hanno deciso di modificare le regole a partire dalla prossima stagione: i cinque cambi saranno suddivisi in tre slot nel corso della partita, più l’intervallo. Le squadre potranno portare in panchina nove giocatori.

Premier League Shareholders met today and discussed a range of matters.

Clubs agreed to change the rules relating to substitute players. From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions.

Full statement: https://t.co/Ub985Gl3Lj pic.twitter.com/T27WXiXbUM

— Premier League (@premierleague) March 31, 2022