Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 14 gennaio 2021 19:23

Ufficiale: Jovic in prestito dal Real Madrid all’Eintracht Francoforte

14.01.2021 | 15:54

Luka Jovic torna all’Eintracht Francoforte in prestito. Il club tedesco ha ufficializzato l’acquisizione del giocatore fino al termine della stagione. L’attaccante, classe 1997, arriva dal Real Madrid in prestito fino al termine della stagione.

Foto: Twitter Eintracht