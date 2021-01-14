Ufficiale: Jovic in prestito dal Real Madrid all’Eintracht Francoforte
14.01.2021 | 15:54
Luka Jovic torna all’Eintracht Francoforte in prestito. Il club tedesco ha ufficializzato l’acquisizione del giocatore fino al termine della stagione. L’attaccante, classe 1997, arriva dal Real Madrid in prestito fino al termine della stagione.
Leihe bis zum Saisonende: Luka Jovic kehrt nach Frankfurt zurück! 🤙 Alle Details zu dem Deal ⤵️#JovicIsBack #SGE
— Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) January 14, 2021
Foto: Twitter Eintracht