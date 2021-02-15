Ufficiale: Inter, ceduto Darian Males in prestito al Basilea

Il Basilea ha annunciato l’acquisto di Darian Males in prestito dall‘Inter fino a fine stagione. Il giocatore, in prestito fino a gennaio al Genoa, ha collezionato una sola presenza in Coppa Italia con i grifoni.

✍🏻 | There’s more! We’re delighted to announce the signing of Darian Males on loan from @Inter_en until the ende of the season. Welcome, Darian! #FCBasel1893 #zämmestark #SaliDarian pic.twitter.com/Uo8m7igRso

