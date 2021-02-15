Ultimo aggiornamento: lunedi' 15 febbraio 2021 21:25

Ufficiale: Inter, ceduto Darian Males in prestito al Basilea

15.02.2021 | 19:05

Basilea - Twitter

Il Basilea ha annunciato l’acquisto di Darian Males in prestito dall‘Inter fino a fine stagione. Il giocatore, in prestito fino a gennaio al Genoa, ha collezionato una sola presenza in Coppa Italia con i grifoni.

Foto: Twitter Basilea