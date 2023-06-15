Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 15 giugno 2023 18:31

Ufficiale: il Tottenham non riscatta Lenglet e Danjuma

15.06.2023 | 18:31

Il Tottenham ha ufficializzato di non aver riscattato, dopo il prestito,  Arnaut Danjuma e il difensore Clement Lenglet, che torneranno rispettivamente al Villarreal e al Barcellona dopo il prestito agli Spurs. I due giocatori non proseguiranno la loro esperienza a Londra.

Foto: sito Tottenham