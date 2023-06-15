Ufficiale: il Tottenham non riscatta Lenglet e Danjuma

Il Tottenham ha ufficializzato di non aver riscattato, dopo il prestito, Arnaut Danjuma e il difensore Clement Lenglet, che torneranno rispettivamente al Villarreal e al Barcellona dopo il prestito agli Spurs. I due giocatori non proseguiranno la loro esperienza a Londra.

Following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, we have submitted our retained list of players.

We thank the players who are leaving us for their service to the Club and wish them the best in the next stage of their careers.

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 15, 2023