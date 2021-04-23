Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 23 aprile 2021 16:04

Ufficiale: il Manchester City si aggiudica il giovane Kayky dalla Fluminense

Il Manchester City guarda anche ai giovani. Il club inglese ha annunciato l’acquisto del giovanissimo brasiliano Kayky dalla Fluminense. L’attaccante resterà per un altro anno in prestito per poi fare scaldo in Inghilterra. Ad annunciarlo proprio il Manchester City sul suo account Twitter.

 

 

Foto: Twitter Manchester City