Ufficiale: il Manchester City si aggiudica il giovane Kayky dalla Fluminense

Il Manchester City guarda anche ai giovani. Il club inglese ha annunciato l’acquisto del giovanissimo brasiliano Kayky dalla Fluminense. L’attaccante resterà per un altro anno in prestito per poi fare scaldo in Inghilterra. Ad annunciarlo proprio il Manchester City sul suo account Twitter.

We are delighted to confirm we have reached an agreement with Fluminese regarding the future transfer of Kayky. The teenage forward will remain with Fluminese until the end of the Brazilian season.

