Ufficiale, il Borussia Dortmund esonera Favre. Il comunicato del club

Lucien Favre non è più l’allenatore del Borussia Dortmund. L’ufficialità arriva proprio il giorno seguente alla sconfitta per 5-1 contro lo Stoccarda, il club ringrazia l’operato del tecnico negli ultimi due anni e mezzo.

Rose, com’è noto da giorni e sempre secondo fonti tedesche, è il grande obiettivo per giugno

Ora la squadra è affidata al suo vice Edin Terzic, questo il post ufficiale del Borussia su Twitter:

Borussia Dortmund have parted ways with head coach Lucien Favre. The club would like to thank Lucien for his dedication and wish him success in his future. pic.twitter.com/eOxSY1w9RY — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 13, 2020

Assistant coach Edin Terzic has been appointed as interim manager until the end of the current season. Terzic’s coaching team will be joined by Sebastian Geppert and Otto Addo. pic.twitter.com/RdoFQWc2XW — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 13, 2020

Foto: sport.fr