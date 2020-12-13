Ultimo aggiornamento: domenica 13 dicembre 2020 18:57

Ufficiale, il Borussia Dortmund esonera Favre. Il comunicato del club

13.12.2020 | 15:28

Lucien Favre non è più l’allenatore del Borussia Dortmund. L’ufficialità arriva proprio il giorno seguente alla sconfitta per 5-1 contro lo Stoccarda, il club ringrazia l’operato del tecnico negli ultimi due anni e mezzo.
Rose, com’è noto da giorni e sempre secondo fonti tedesche, è il grande obiettivo per giugno
Ora la squadra è affidata al suo vice Edin Terzic, questo il post ufficiale del Borussia su Twitter:

 

Foto: sport.fr