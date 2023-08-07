Ufficiale: Gonçalo Ramos al PSG

Gonçalo Ramos è un nuovo giocatore del PSG. L’attaccante portoghese classe 2001 arriva nella Capitale francese dal Benfica con la formula del prestito con diritto di riscatto.

🆕✍🏻

Paris Saint-Germain are delighed to announce the signing of Gonçalo Ramos. The 22-year-old Portugal international forward joins on loan with an option to buy until the end of the season.

🔴🔵 #WelcomeGonçaloRamos pic.twitter.com/5n9L9oISqH

