Ufficiale: Gonçalo Ramos al PSG

07.08.2023 | 21:33

Gonçalo Ramos è un nuovo giocatore del PSG. L’attaccante portoghese classe 2001 arriva nella Capitale francese dal Benfica con la formula del prestito con diritto di riscatto.

Foto: twitter PSG