Ufficiale: Geraerts nuovo allenatore dello Schalke 04

09.10.2023 | 14:22

Lo Schalke 04 ha annunciato il nuovo tecnico: si tratta di Karel Geraerts. Il belga ha firmato un contratto fino al 30 giugno 2025, sostituendo così Thomas Reis. Il comunicato:

Foot: logo Schalke 04