Ufficiale: Geraerts nuovo allenatore dello Schalke 04
09.10.2023 | 14:22
Lo Schalke 04 ha annunciato il nuovo tecnico: si tratta di Karel Geraerts. Il belga ha firmato un contratto fino al 30 giugno 2025, sostituendo così Thomas Reis. Il comunicato:
🆕 Karel Geraerts ist neuer Chef-Coach des #S04. Der Belgier hat bei Königsblau einen Vertrag bis zum 30. Juni 2025 unterschrieben
Herzlich willkommen und Glück auf, Karel!
Foot: logo Schalke 04