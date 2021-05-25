Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 26 maggio 2021 00:17

Ufficiale: Galtier lascia il Lille

26.05.2021 | 00:17

Mancava solo l’ufficialità, dopo le dichiarazioni delle ultime ore, ora è arrivata: Christophe Galtier non allenerà Lille nella prossima stagione. Lo ha comunicato lo stesso club campione di Francia sui propri canali ufficiali: “Dopo 4 stagioni, Galtier ha annunciato il suo desiderio di lasciare il club. Il presidente Letang ha accettato e rispetta questa decisione”.

Foto: Twitter Lille