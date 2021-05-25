Ufficiale: Galtier lascia il Lille

Mancava solo l’ufficialità, dopo le dichiarazioni delle ultime ore, ora è arrivata: Christophe Galtier non allenerà Lille nella prossima stagione. Lo ha comunicato lo stesso club campione di Francia sui propri canali ufficiali: “Dopo 4 stagioni, Galtier ha annunciato il suo desiderio di lasciare il club. Il presidente Letang ha accettato e rispetta questa decisione”.

🔴 After four seasons at the helm of LOSC, coach Christophe Galtier has announced his desire to leave the club. LOSC President, Olivier Létang, has acknowledged and respects this decision. pic.twitter.com/4QeuP2PXy3

