Ufficiale: Fadiga dal PSG passa a titolo definitivo all’Olympiacos
14.01.2022 | 16:47
L’Olympiacos ha ufficializzato l’acquisto di Bandiogou Fadiga, 20enne centrocampista francese proveniente a titolo definitivo dal PSG.
Il giocatore ha firmato fino al 2026.
Questo il tweet del club ellenico:
Μπαντιουνγκού Φαντιγκά, καλώς όρισες στον Ολυμπιακό! / Welcome to Olympiacos, Bandiougou Fadiga! 🔴⚪
#Olympiacos #Transfer #Welcome #BandiougouFadiga #WelcomeFadiga #WeKeepOnDreaming pic.twitter.com/pluOUMxbfc
— Olympiacos FC (46🏆) (@olympiacosfc) January 14, 2022
Foto: Twitter Olympiacos