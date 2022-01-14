Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 14 gennaio 2022 16:47

Ufficiale: Fadiga dal PSG passa a titolo definitivo all’Olympiacos

L’Olympiacos ha ufficializzato l’acquisto di Bandiogou Fadiga, 20enne centrocampista francese proveniente a titolo definitivo dal PSG. 

Il giocatore ha firmato fino al 2026.

Questo il tweet del club ellenico:

Foto: Twitter Olympiacos