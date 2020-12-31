Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 31 dicembre 2020 19:40

Ufficiale: Evans rinnova con il Leicester fino al 2023

31.12.2020 | 18:16

Il Leicester City ha comunicato il rinnovo del contratto del difensore Jonny Evans fino al 2023. Il difensore, classe 1988, sembrava vicino a tornare al Manchester United, ma poi la decisione del rinnovo con le “foxies”.

Foto: Twitter Leicester