Ufficiale: Evans rinnova con il Leicester fino al 2023

Il Leicester City ha comunicato il rinnovo del contratto del difensore Jonny Evans fino al 2023. Il difensore, classe 1988, sembrava vicino a tornare al Manchester United, ma poi la decisione del rinnovo con le “foxies”.

Watch an exclusive interview with Jonny Evans after he agreed a new contract extension with the Foxes to the summer of 2023

