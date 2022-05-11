Ufficiale: Edwards è il nuovo allenatore del Watford per il 2022-23

Il Watford rende noto di aver scelto Rob Edwards come nuovo allenatore a partire dalla stagione 2022/23, stagione che vedrà il club ripartire dalla Championship, dopo la retrocessione nell’attuale stagione, ormai aritmetica, dalla Premier.

Questo il tweet del club:

Watford Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Rob Edwards as our new Head Coach, effective after the conclusion of the current 2021/22 season.#WatfordFC

— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 11, 2022