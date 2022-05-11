Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 11 maggio 2022 18:46

Ufficiale: Edwards è il nuovo allenatore del Watford per il 2022-23

11.05.2022 | 18:46

Il Watford rende noto di aver scelto Rob Edwards come nuovo allenatore a partire dalla stagione 2022/23, stagione che vedrà il club ripartire dalla Championship, dopo la retrocessione nell’attuale stagione, ormai aritmetica, dalla Premier.

Questo il tweet del club:

Foto: Twitter Watford