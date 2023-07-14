Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 14 luglio 2023 23:30

Ufficiale: Doyle al Leicester in prestito dal Manchester City

14.07.2023 | 23:16

Callum Doyle saluta temporaneamente il Manchester City e si trasferisce in prestito al Leicester. Il difensore 19enne, che tanto bene ha fatto parlare di sé nelle giovanili dei Citizens, vestirà la maglia delle Foxes in Championship per una stagione. Ritroverà ovviamente Maresca.


Foto: twitter Leicester