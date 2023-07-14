Ufficiale: Doyle al Leicester in prestito dal Manchester City

Callum Doyle saluta temporaneamente il Manchester City e si trasferisce in prestito al Leicester. Il difensore 19enne, che tanto bene ha fatto parlare di sé nelle giovanili dei Citizens, vestirà la maglia delle Foxes in Championship per una stagione. Ritroverà ovviamente Maresca.

Leicester City Football Club can confirm the signing of highly-rated defender Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City, subject to league approval ✍️ — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 14, 2023



Foto: twitter Leicester