Ufficiale: Donyell Malen al Borussia Dortmund dal PSV
27.07.2021 | 18:42
Il Borussia Dortmund tramite il proprio canale Twitter, ha ufficializzato l’arrivo dell’attaccante Donyell Malen dal PSV. Il classe ’99, ha segnato un quinquennale con la squadra tedesca. Nella scorsa stagione con la squadra olandese, ha disputato in totale 45 match, segnando 27 gol e fornendo 10 assist per i compagni.
Questo il Tweet del Dortmund:
Eindhoven. Il 22enne ha firmato un contratto fino al 30 giugno 2026“.
👍✔️ Borussia Dortmund hat den niederländischen Nationalspieler Donyell #Malen von der @PSV Eindhoven verpflichtet. Der 22-Jährige hat einen bis zum 30. Juni 2026 datierten Vertrag unterschrieben.
— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 27, 2021