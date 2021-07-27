Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 27 luglio 2021 18:42

Ufficiale: Donyell Malen al Borussia Dortmund dal PSV

27.07.2021 | 18:42

Il Borussia Dortmund tramite il proprio canale Twitter, ha ufficializzato l’arrivo dell’attaccante Donyell Malen dal PSV. Il classe ’99, ha segnato un quinquennale con la squadra tedesca. Nella scorsa stagione con la squadra olandese, ha disputato in totale 45 match, segnando 27 gol e fornendo 10 assist per i compagni.

Questo il Tweet del Dortmund:

“Il Borussia Dortmund annuncia l’arrivo dell’olandese Donyell Malen dal 
Eindhoven. Il 22enne ha firmato un contratto fino al 30 giugno 2026“.

Foto: Twitter Borussia Dortmund