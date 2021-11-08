Ufficiale: Dentinho rescinde con lo Shakhtar

Dopo 10 stagioni, il brasiliano Dentinho ha rescisso il contratto con lo Shakhtar Donetsk. Dentinho ha trascorso 10 anni nella squadra ucraina e ha vinto 16 trofei con il club ucraino: 6 campionati, 5 Coppe e 5 Supercoppe dell’Ucraina. Ha giocato 197 partite per lo Shakhtar, ha segnato 29 gol ed è entrato tra i primi 50 marcatori nella storia del club.

Questo il tweet di congedo del club:

🧡 Dentinho says goodbye to Shakhtar ⚒

We thank @dentinho for his professionalism, efforts, willingness to always help the team, his outstanding appearances and important goals. We wish him good luck and major victories on and off the pitch!#Shakhtar https://t.co/FeazBvWkgj pic.twitter.com/FaVmMI1wS8

— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) November 8, 2021