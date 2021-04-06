Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 06 aprile 2021 23:35

Ufficiale: Dawson riscattato dal West Ham. Firma fino al 2023

06.04.2021 | 23:00

Il West Ham ha annunciato il riscatto del difensore Craig Dawson, classe ’90, arrivato in prestito dal Watford nel mercato estivo. Il giocatore un contratto fino al 2023, ecco l’annuncio su Twitter da parte degli Hammers:

Foto: sito ufficiale West Ham