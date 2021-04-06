Ufficiale: Dawson riscattato dal West Ham. Firma fino al 2023

Il West Ham ha annunciato il riscatto del difensore Craig Dawson, classe ’90, arrivato in prestito dal Watford nel mercato estivo. Il giocatore un contratto fino al 2023, ecco l’annuncio su Twitter da parte degli Hammers:

He's here to stay! 🙌

We are delighted to confirm that Craig Dawson will join the Club on a permanent basis at the end of the 2020/21 season ✍️

— West Ham United (@WestHam) April 6, 2021