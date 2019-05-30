Ufficiale: City, rinnovo fino al 2022 per Roberts. E va in prestito al Norwich

Il Manchester City ha rinnovato il contratto di Patrick Roberts fino al 30 giugno 2022. L’annuncio arriva direttamente dai canali ufficiali del club inglese, che contestualmente ha comunicato che il centrocampista classe ’97 è stato ceduto in prestito al Norwich City neo promosso in Premier League. Roberts è reduce da un campionato disputato con il Girona e chiuso con la retrocessione in Segunda Division spagnola.

We are delighted to announce that @patrick7roberts has signed a new two year deal. Keeping him at the club until 2022 ✍️ Read the full story here ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/DUcQRfd7Xd 🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/fiQhd7hFEY — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 30, 2019

A very, very warm welcome to Patrick Roberts who is set to join us from July 1 on loan from @ManCity! 🙌#WelcomeRoberts #ncfc — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 30, 2019

Foto: Twitter ufficiale Manchester City