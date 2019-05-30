Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 30 maggio 2019 21:51

Ufficiale: City, rinnovo fino al 2022 per Roberts. E va in prestito al Norwich

30.05.2019 | 19:11

Il Manchester City ha rinnovato il contratto di Patrick Roberts fino al 30 giugno 2022. L’annuncio arriva direttamente dai canali ufficiali del club inglese, che contestualmente ha comunicato che il centrocampista classe ’97 è stato ceduto in prestito al Norwich City neo promosso in Premier League. Roberts è reduce da un campionato disputato con il Girona e chiuso con la retrocessione in Segunda Division spagnola.

Foto: Twitter ufficiale Manchester City