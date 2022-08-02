Ufficiale: Chelsea, preso il giovane portiere Slonina. Arriverà a gennaio
02.08.2022 | 22:46
Il Chelsea ha annunciato di aver ingaggiato Gabriel Slonina, giovane portiere americano (18 anni) che raggiungerà i blues solo a gennaio. Il giovane arriva dal Chicago Fire che ha ottenuto il prestito fino al termine della stagione in MLS.
Gabriel Slonina has completed a permanent transfer to Chelsea! ✍️
The 18-year-old joins from Chicago Fire where he will return on loan to complete their season before moving to London at the start of 2023.
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 2, 2022
Foto: twitter Chelsea