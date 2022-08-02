Ufficiale: Chelsea, preso il giovane portiere Slonina. Arriverà a gennaio

Il Chelsea ha annunciato di aver ingaggiato Gabriel Slonina, giovane portiere americano (18 anni) che raggiungerà i blues solo a gennaio. Il giovane arriva dal Chicago Fire che ha ottenuto il prestito fino al termine della stagione in MLS.

Gabriel Slonina has completed a permanent transfer to Chelsea! ✍️

The 18-year-old joins from Chicago Fire where he will return on loan to complete their season before moving to London at the start of 2023.

— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 2, 2022