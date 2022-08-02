Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 02 agosto 2022 22:46

Ufficiale: Chelsea, preso il giovane portiere Slonina. Arriverà a gennaio

02.08.2022 | 22:46

Il Chelsea ha annunciato di aver ingaggiato Gabriel Slonina, giovane portiere americano (18 anni) che raggiungerà i blues solo a gennaio. Il giovane arriva dal Chicago Fire che ha ottenuto il prestito fino al termine della stagione in MLS. 

Foto: twitter Chelsea