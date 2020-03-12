Ufficiale: Champions, rinviate Juve-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid

Juve-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid, gare valide per il ritorno degli ottavi di Champions League, sono state rinviate. Lo rende noto la Uefa attraverso un comunicato ufficiale: le due partite, originariamente in programma la settimana prossima, non si giocheranno dopo la quarantena dei giocatori bianconeri e di quelli del Real.

Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the following #UCL matches will not take place as scheduled.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City – Real Madrid 🇪🇸

🇮🇹 Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais 🇫🇷

Further decisions on the matches will be communicated in due course.

— UEFA (@UEFA) March 12, 2020