Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 12 marzo 2020 18:00

Ufficiale: Champions, rinviate Juve-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid

12.03.2020 | 17:20

champions ottavi

Juve-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid, gare valide per il ritorno degli ottavi di Champions League, sono state rinviate. Lo rende noto la Uefa attraverso un comunicato ufficiale: le due partite, originariamente in programma la settimana prossima, non si giocheranno dopo la quarantena dei giocatori bianconeri e di quelli del Real.

Foto: Twitter ufficiale Champions League