Ufficiale: Caio Rangel, ex Cagliari, ha firmato per lo Zire
16.08.2020 | 17:10
L’ex meteora del Cagliari, il brasiliano Caio Rangel ha sposato una nuova squadra. Come riporta il sito ufficiale del suo nuovo club, lo Zire di Azerbaijan, il 24enne brasiliano ha firmato un contratto di un anno con opzione per il successivo:
“Nel nostro team entra Kayo Rangel. Il 24enne attaccante brasiliano ha firmato un contratto di 1 + 1 anno. Va notato che il giocatore ha precedentemente giocato in Brasile per squadre come Cruzeiro, Criciuma, Juventude, Parana, San Bento, Ferrovaira, in Italia al Cagliari, in Portogallo con l’Arouca ed Estoril. L’esterno, ha giocato anche 8 partite con la nazionale brasiliana Under 17 segnando 3 gol”.
🔺 “Zirə” PFK yeni futbolçu ilə müqavilə bağlayıb. Komandamız Kayo Rangellə anlaşıb. 24 yaşlı braziliyalı hücumçu ilə 1+1 illik müqavilə imzalanıb. Qeyd edək ki, futbolçu daha əvvəl ölkəsinin “Kruzeyro”, “Krisiuma”, “Yuventude”, “Parana”, “San Bento”, “Ferrovayra”, İtaliyanın “Kalyari”, Portuqaliyanın “Arouka” və “Eştoril”, klublarının da şərəfini qoruyub. Braziliyanın 17 yaşadək futbolçulardan ibarət millisində də 8 oyun keçirən vinger 3 dəfə fərqlənib. ————————– Zira PFC has signed a contract with a new player. Our team agreed with Kayo Rangel. The 24-year-old Brazilian striker has signed a 1 + 1 year contract. It should be noted that the player has previously played for Cruzeiro, Criciuma, Juventude, Parana, San Bento, Ferrovaira, Italian Cagliari, Portuguese Arouca and Estoril. The winger, also played 8 games for the Brazilian U-17 national team and scored 3 times. #zirefk #zirefc #zirepfk #zireilezirveye #azerbaijan #footballclub #Baku
Foto: Sito Ufficiale Zire