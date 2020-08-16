Ufficiale: Caio Rangel, ex Cagliari, ha firmato per lo Zire

L’ex meteora del Cagliari, il brasiliano Caio Rangel ha sposato una nuova squadra. Come riporta il sito ufficiale del suo nuovo club, lo Zire di Azerbaijan, il 24enne brasiliano ha firmato un contratto di un anno con opzione per il successivo:

“Nel nostro team entra Kayo Rangel. Il 24enne attaccante brasiliano ha firmato un contratto di 1 + 1 anno. Va notato che il giocatore ha precedentemente giocato in Brasile per squadre come Cruzeiro, Criciuma, Juventude, Parana, San Bento, Ferrovaira, in Italia al Cagliari, in Portogallo con l’Arouca ed Estoril. L’esterno, ha giocato anche 8 partite con la nazionale brasiliana Under 17 segnando 3 gol”.

Foto: Sito Ufficiale Zire