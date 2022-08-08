Ultimo aggiornamento: lunedi' 08 agosto 2022 22:09

Ufficiale: Borussia Dortmund, è Anthony Modeste il sostituto di Haller

08.08.2022 | 20:10

Il Borussia Dortmund ha trovato il sostituto di Haller, centravanti costretto allo stop dopo la scoperta del tumore. Il nuovo centravanti del BVB sarà Anthony Modeste. L’attaccante 34enne arriva dal Colonia e firma per un anno coi gialloneri. L’annuncio è arrivato direttamente dai canali social del club.

Foto: Instagram Borussia Dortmund