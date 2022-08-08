Ufficiale: Borussia Dortmund, è Anthony Modeste il sostituto di Haller
08.08.2022 | 20:10
Il Borussia Dortmund ha trovato il sostituto di Haller, centravanti costretto allo stop dopo la scoperta del tumore. Il nuovo centravanti del BVB sarà Anthony Modeste. L’attaccante 34enne arriva dal Colonia e firma per un anno coi gialloneri. L’annuncio è arrivato direttamente dai canali social del club.
✍️ #Modeste unterschreibt bis 2023
Der #BVB hat auf den längerfristigen Ausfall des erkrankten Sébastien #Haller reagiert und in Anthony #Modeste einen Mittelstürmer verpflichtet. Der 34 Jahre alte Franzose absolvierte heute den Medizincheck.
👉 https://t.co/rm6xcI6Oxj pic.twitter.com/UCoUqIqmnf
— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 8, 2022
Foto: Instagram Borussia Dortmund