Ufficiale: Ashley Young non rinnova con l’Aston Villa e lascerà il club il 30 giugno

31.05.2023 | 14:21

Ashley Young (37 anni) lascerà l’Aston Villa. Il difensore inglese, con una partentesi nell’Inter, non rinnoverà con il club di Birmingham e al termine del suo contratto le strade si separeranno. A darne l’annuncio è la stessa società inglese con un post sui suoi profili social.

Foto: twitter Aston Villa