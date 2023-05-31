Ufficiale: Ashley Young non rinnova con l’Aston Villa e lascerà il club il 30 giugno

Ashley Young (37 anni) lascerà l’Aston Villa. Il difensore inglese, con una partentesi nell’Inter, non rinnoverà con il club di Birmingham e al termine del suo contratto le strade si separeranno. A darne l’annuncio è la stessa società inglese con un post sui suoi profili social.

Aston Villa can confirm that @Youngy18 will be leaving the club upon the expiration of his contract.

Everyone at Aston Villa would like to sincerely thank Ashley for his service to the club and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.

— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 31, 2023