Seedorf: “Il derby di Milano è una partita speciale. Speriamo di vedere spettacolo”

Con un post su Instagram, Clarence Seedorf, doppio ex di Milan e Inter, ha voluto scrivere alcune parole sul derby di Milano, che per anni lo ha visto protagonista in campo.

Queste le sue parole: “Il Derby di Milano è una partita speciale che ho giocato sia con la maglia dell’Inter che del Milan e anche da allenatore nel 2014! Guardare gli spalti con 80.000 tifosi è magico, ma oggi sappiamo che sarà diverso a causa della pandemia. Speriamo che i tifosi tornino presto, nel frattempo uniamo le forze per rispettare le regole legate alla prevenzione del Covid perché il ritorno allo stadio dipende anche dal nostro comportamento! Godiamoci la partita e stiamo al sicuro!”.

Fonte Foto: -The-Independent.