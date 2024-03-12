Scozia, i convocati per le amichevoli contro Olanda e Irlanda del Nord: c’è Ferguson
12.03.2024 | 14:55
Il commissario tecnico della Scozia Steve Clarke ha ufficializzato l’elenco dei convocati per le amichevoli di fine marzo contro l’Olanda (venerdì 22) e l’Irlanda del Nord (martedì 26). Presente ovviamente anche il centrocampista del Bologna Lewis Ferguson. La lista completa:
Portieri: Zander Clark (Hearts), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)
Difensori: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Scott McKenna (Copenhagen), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad)
Centrocampisti: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)
Attaccanti: Che Adams (Southampton), Lyndon Dykes (QPR), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)
Foto: Twitter Lewis Ferguson