Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 24 marzo 2022 20:30

Saka positivo al Covid, l’annuncio sui social

24.03.2022 | 20:30

Bukayo Saka è risultato positivo al Covid-19 e salterà le prossime amichevoli dell’Inghilterra, contro Svizzera e Costa d’Avorio.

L’attaccante dell’Arsenal lo ha annunciato su Twitter, scrivendo: “Supporterò i ragazzi da casa questo fine settimana e non vedo l’ora di tornare presto a fare ciò che amo”.

Foto: Twitter personale