Saka positivo al Covid, l’annuncio sui social

Bukayo Saka è risultato positivo al Covid-19 e salterà le prossime amichevoli dell’Inghilterra, contro Svizzera e Costa d’Avorio.

L’attaccante dell’Arsenal lo ha annunciato su Twitter, scrivendo: “Supporterò i ragazzi da casa questo fine settimana e non vedo l’ora di tornare presto a fare ciò che amo”.

I am gutted to withdraw from @england camp but I have tested positive for Covid-19 and I will be isolating until I am negative.

I’ll be supporting the boys from home this weekend and I can’t wait to be being back doing what I love soon 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/w4QrIy6IDe

— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) March 24, 2022