Record Bellingham: è il giocatore più giovane ad aver disputato un Europeo

13.06.2021 | 17:09

E’ entrato a partita in corso, ma ha già stabilito un record. Jude Bellingham (17 anni e 349 giorni) è il giocatore più giovane mai apparso in una partita del Campionato Europeo e il più giovane giocatore inglese a giocare in un torneo importante internazionale (Coppa del Mondo ed Euro).

 

 

Foto: Twitter Borussia Dortmund