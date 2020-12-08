Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 09 dicembre 2020 00:33

PSG-Basaksehir, ora è ufficiale. La gara sospesa si giocherà alle 18.55

09.12.2020 | 00:23

Champions League

La gara tra PSG e Istanbul Basaksehir, sospesa al 14′ del primo tempo per presunti insulti razzisti da parte del quarto uomo a membri della squadra turca, riprenderà alle ore 18.55 di mercoledì 9 dicembre.
Verranno cambiati gli arbitri anche se non sono state ancora rese note le nuove designazioni.
Ecco il Tweet della UEFA a riguardo:

 

Foto: Twitter Champions League