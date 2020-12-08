PSG-Basaksehir, ora è ufficiale. La gara sospesa si giocherà alle 18.55

La gara tra PSG e Istanbul Basaksehir, sospesa al 14′ del primo tempo per presunti insulti razzisti da parte del quarto uomo a membri della squadra turca, riprenderà alle ore 18.55 di mercoledì 9 dicembre.

Verranno cambiati gli arbitri anche se non sono state ancora rese note le nuove designazioni.

Ecco il Tweet della UEFA a riguardo:

UEFA has – after discussion with both clubs – decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials. The kick-off has been set at 18:55 CET.

— UEFA (@UEFA) December 8, 2020