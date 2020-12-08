PSG-Basaksehir, il Tweet della UEFA: “Il razzismo non trova posto nel calcio”
09.12.2020 | 00:08
L’UEFA si è espressa sulla vicenda di PSG-Basaksehir e porterà avanti le indagini, il Tweet dell’account ufficiale recita le seguenti parole: “Il Razzismo e la discriminazione, in tutte le loro forme, non trovano posto nel calcio”.
UEFA is aware of an incident during tonight’s Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir and will be conducting a thorough investigation.
Racism, and discrimination in all its forms, has no place within football.
#NoToRacism
— UEFA (@UEFA) December 8, 2020
Foto: Twitter Uefa