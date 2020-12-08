PSG-Basaksehir, il Tweet della UEFA: “Il razzismo non trova posto nel calcio”

L’UEFA si è espressa sulla vicenda di PSG-Basaksehir e porterà avanti le indagini, il Tweet dell’account ufficiale recita le seguenti parole: “Il Razzismo e la discriminazione, in tutte le loro forme, non trovano posto nel calcio”.

UEFA is aware of an incident during tonight’s Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir and will be conducting a thorough investigation.

Racism, and discrimination in all its forms, has no place within football.

#NoToRacism

