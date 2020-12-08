Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 09 dicembre 2020 00:08

PSG-Basaksehir, il Tweet della UEFA: “Il razzismo non trova posto nel calcio”

09.12.2020 | 00:08

L’UEFA si è espressa sulla vicenda di PSG-Basaksehir e porterà avanti le indagini, il Tweet dell’account ufficiale recita le seguenti parole: “Il Razzismo e la discriminazione, in tutte le loro forme, non trovano posto nel calcio”.

Foto: Twitter Uefa