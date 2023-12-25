Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 26 dicembre 2023 00:10

Premier, oggi il Boxing Day. Il programma

26.12.2023 | 00:10

Consueto Boxing Day in Premier League. Una giornata spezzatino, però, spalmata su più giorni.
Questo il programma:

Martedì 26 dicembre

Ore 13.30 Newcastle-Nottingham Forest
Ore 16.00 Bournemouth-Fulham
Ore 16.00  Sheffield Utd-Luton Town
Ore 18.30 Burnley-Liverpool
Ore 21.00  Manchester United-Aston Villa

Mercoledi 27 dicembre

ore 20.30 Chelsea-Crystal palace
ore 20,3o Brentford-Wolverhampton
ore 21.15 Everton-Manchester City

Giovedì 28 dicembre

ore 20,30 Brighton-Tottenham
ore 21.15 Arsenal-West Ham

Foto: twitter Premier