Premier, oggi il Boxing Day. Il programma
26.12.2023 | 00:10
Consueto Boxing Day in Premier League. Una giornata spezzatino, però, spalmata su più giorni.
Questo il programma:
Martedì 26 dicembre
Ore 13.30 Newcastle-Nottingham Forest
Ore 16.00 Bournemouth-Fulham
Ore 16.00 Sheffield Utd-Luton Town
Ore 18.30 Burnley-Liverpool
Ore 21.00 Manchester United-Aston Villa
Mercoledi 27 dicembre
ore 20.30 Chelsea-Crystal palace
ore 20,3o Brentford-Wolverhampton
ore 21.15 Everton-Manchester City
Giovedì 28 dicembre
ore 20,30 Brighton-Tottenham
ore 21.15 Arsenal-West Ham
Foto: twitter Premier