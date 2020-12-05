Ultimo aggiornamento: sabato 05 dicembre 2020 16:22

Premier League, tornano i tifosi sugli spalti 271 giorni dopo l’ultima volta

05.12.2020 | 10:29

Questo fine settimana vedrà il ritorno del pubblico in 5 stadi della Premier League, seppur limitato ad un massimo di 2.000 presenze per gara.

Sono 10 le squadre che avranno la possibilità di far entrare i 2.000 tifosi e sono quelle della Zona 2: Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Southampton, Tottenham e West Ham.

Le altre 10 squadre si trovano nella cosidetta Zona 3 e continueranno a giocare a porte chiuse fino al prossimo decreto, parliamo di: Aston Villa, Burnley, Leeds, Leicester, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, Sheffield United e West Brom.

