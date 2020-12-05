Premier League, tornano i tifosi sugli spalti 271 giorni dopo l’ultima volta

Questo fine settimana vedrà il ritorno del pubblico in 5 stadi della Premier League, seppur limitato ad un massimo di 2.000 presenze per gara.

Sono 10 le squadre che avranno la possibilità di far entrare i 2.000 tifosi e sono quelle della Zona 2: Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Southampton, Tottenham e West Ham.

Le altre 10 squadre si trovano nella cosidetta Zona 3 e continueranno a giocare a porte chiuse fino al prossimo decreto, parliamo di: Aston Villa, Burnley, Leeds, Leicester, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, Sheffield United e West Brom.

🏟 Five #PL stadiums will welcome supporters back in limited numbers this weekend

Find out how the #PL and clubs are #FanReady and how they will be providing the safest possible matchday for those present 👇 pic.twitter.com/Qif7nSgeGt

— Premier League (@premierleague) December 4, 2020