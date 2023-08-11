Premier League, stasera si comincia. Burnley-Manchester City apre la stagione

Dopo la Super Coppa di Lega la scorsa settimana, che ha aperto la stagione in Inghilterra, parte oggi la Premier League.

Ad aprire la stagione i campioni in carica del Manchester City che sono ospiti del Burnley.

Questo il programma:

VENERDÌ 11 AGOSTO

Ore 21:00 – Burnley vs Manchester City

SABATO 12 AGOSTO

Ore 13:30 – Arsenal vs Nottingham

Ore 16:00 – Bournemouth vs West Ham

Ore 16:00 – Brighton – Luton

Ore 16:00 – Everton vs Fulham

Ore 16:00 – Sheffield United- Crystal palace

Ore 18:30 – Newcastle vs Aston Villa

DOMENICA 13 AGOSTO

Ore 15:00 – Brentford vs Tottenham

Ore 17:30 – Chelsea vs Liverpool

LUNEDÌ 14 AGOSTO

Ore 21:00 – Mancheser United vs Wolverhampton

Foto: twitter Premier