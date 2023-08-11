Premier League, stasera si comincia. Burnley-Manchester City apre la stagione
11.08.2023 | 11:00
Dopo la Super Coppa di Lega la scorsa settimana, che ha aperto la stagione in Inghilterra, parte oggi la Premier League.
Ad aprire la stagione i campioni in carica del Manchester City che sono ospiti del Burnley.
Questo il programma:
VENERDÌ 11 AGOSTO
Ore 21:00 – Burnley vs Manchester City
SABATO 12 AGOSTO
Ore 13:30 – Arsenal vs Nottingham
Ore 16:00 – Bournemouth vs West Ham
Ore 16:00 – Brighton – Luton
Ore 16:00 – Everton vs Fulham
Ore 16:00 – Sheffield United- Crystal palace
Ore 18:30 – Newcastle vs Aston Villa
DOMENICA 13 AGOSTO
Ore 15:00 – Brentford vs Tottenham
Ore 17:30 – Chelsea vs Liverpool
LUNEDÌ 14 AGOSTO
Ore 21:00 – Mancheser United vs Wolverhampton
Foto: twitter Premier