Premier League: si scende in campo alle 13:30 con il derby di Manchester
14.01.2023 | 10:19
Premier League: giornata calda a Manchester. Alle ore 13:30 di oggi andrà in scena il derby tra Manchester United e Manchester City. I Red Devils proveranno in ogni modo ad ottenere i tre punti, alla ricerca di un successo che contro il City manca da quasi 3 anni. Successivamente prosegue la giornata di Premier League con Brighton-Liverpool, Everton-Southampton, Nottingham-Leicester ed infine Brentford-Bournemouth.
Foto: Guardiola Twitter Manchester City training